Princess Beatrice’s wedding is set to see a very special guest in attendance

Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, with the couple forced to delay their celebrations in the aftermath of the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew.

This year, the couple released the details of their upcoming nuptials, with their wedding date set for Friday 29 May 2020.

‘Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace,’ a statement read. ‘The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.’

But who will be in attendance?

It looks like a lot of important faces will be in the pews, with the entire royal family of course scheduled to be in attendance.

But judging by the couple’s engagement party, there will be a lot of celebrity names too, with the bash boasting names from James Blunt and Ayda Field to Ellie Goulding and Robert De Niro.

One of the most important people that is scheduled to attend the May wedding however is Wolfie, Edward Mapelli Mozzi’s toddler son from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

Three-year-old Wolfie (Christopher Woolf) is expected to play the role of pageboy. We cannot wait for photographs.

Congratulations again to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.