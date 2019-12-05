The viral video of the Queen telling off Princess Anne for not greeting Trump has finally been explained

Can't stop hitting replay.

Donald Trump is currently in the UK, visiting London for a NATO summit on international security.

This is the President’s third trip to the UK since he was elected, with the two-day break also seeing him catch up with the Royal Family.

Multiple members of the Mountbatten-Windsors were on-hand to greet world leaders at a reception earlier this week, from the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

It was Princess Anne however who made the most news, as the Princess Royal appeared to snub Donald Trump in a video that went viral.

The video in question sees Donald and Melania Trump greeted by the Queen and Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth can be seen gesturing to her daughter, with viewers assuming the monarch was scolding her for not greeting the President, something Princess Anne replied to with a shrug.

It has since emerged however that Princess Anne wasn’t actually snubbing Donald Trump at all.

In fact, Princess Anne was never supposed to greet the President as she was not in the reception line. According to sources, the Queen actually turned to her daughter to see which world leader was approaching next, but as Trump was the last one, Princess Anne shrugged to her mother, calling out ‘It’s only me!’

Well, that’s that.