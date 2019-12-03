Prince William is about to make an appearance in The Crown

It's safe to say Kate and William will be tuning in...

Season three of The Crown is finally back on Netflix, and with all ten episodes uploaded in one go, we’re all pacing through.

Yes, the wait is finally over.

The new season of course sees a new cast, with the characters recast to older actors to reflect the passing of time – something that is set to happen every two seasons.

The new star-studded cast sees Olivia Coleman coming onboard as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter cast as Princess Margaret and Game of Thrones actor Tobias Menzies playing our new Prince Philip.

However it’s the storyline around Josh O’Connor, our new Prince Charles, that has got everyone talking, with Emerald Fennell cast as Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Season three has been setting up the key storyline for season four with Emma Corrin coming onboard as Princess Diana as they act out the highly publicised affair. The future character that the next season will definitely also feature is Prince William, with photos emerging of Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor holding a baby while filming a scene.

We officially cannot wait for season four.

It may be another year before it hits our screens but we’ll definitely be tuning in. And we won’t be the only ones, with the Royal Family known to watch the show.

We’re sure Kate Middleton and Prince William will be watching next season.