Here’s what we know about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to the States

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, particularly in the last few years.

From role elevations and family milestones to their key role in reassuring the nation amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it’s been all about Kate and Wills.

Most news surrounding them has centred around their relationship with the Sussexes, with the two couples plagued with speculation of fallouts and feuds.

With reports that the two families have buried the hatchet, there have been questions around whether Kate and William will pay Meghan and Harry a visit in their new California home.

Last week, it was announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton would in fact be making a trip to the United States next year – but not for the reasons we would expect.

The Cambridge couple announced last week that the Earthshot Prize Awards 2022 would be held in America, an event that they are both expected to attend.

‘Now, I hope you agree, that London and the UK has put on quite a show for our first year,’ Prince William announced in last week’s ceremony at London’s Alexandra Palace. ‘So for the second year, we need to pass the baton to a country whose leadership is essential for all five of our Earthshots. Where better than the nation that inspired the Moonshot all those years ago? I’m delighted to announce that The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022.’

Will the Duke and Duchess make a detour to visit the Sussexes and meet baby Lilibet? We certainly hope so!

Pictures please!