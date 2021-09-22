Prince Harry just did a hilarious impression of his grandmother the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Philip’s four children, adult grandchildren and long-serving staffers will tonight appear in an hour-long documentary honouring the late duke, who died in April at the age of 99.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers gathers together family members including Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and Prince William, who fondly reminisces about his grandfather’s famous love of a practical joke.

But as the documentary would have it, it seems that the late duke isn’t the only royal with a well-honed sense of humour.

Ahead of the programme’s release, the Metro has revealed that viewers will get to see Prince Harry do a hilarious impression of his grandmother the Queen during his interview. Yep, really.

In a section of the programme discussing Philip’s flight logs from royal tours around Geneva, Nairobi, Jakarta and Delhi, Harry says, “He was doing all the flying himself, or certainly chunks of it. When you’re flying, you don’t get an easy pass just for being the Duke of Edinburgh. You very much have to put in the work and prove your skill. But also he had an amazing privilege to get behind the controls and fly aircraft all around the world.”

The prince then added: “I can just imagine my grandmother sitting in the back of a plane having a cup of tea, going through turbulence and going ‘Oh Philip! What are you doing?'”

Brilliant.

Due to air on BBC One on Wednesday 22 September, the programme was originally commissioned in honour of what would have been the late duke’s 100th birthday; with most of the footage filmed before his death.

Her Majesty the Queen was not interviewed for the programme.

“More than anything I miss his humour. But I miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there,” Harry reportedly tells the programme in a moving interview.

“I also know that she’s going be OK without him.”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will air tonight at 9pm on BBC One.