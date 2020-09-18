Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have temporarily dropped their royal titles

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they controversially stepped down from the royal family.

They have since lost their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand, become financially independent and relocated to California with baby Archie.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means, from the Sussex couple’s next career moves now that they have signed a huge Netflix deal, to how they should be addressed now that they have lost their HRH status.

The royal couple cleared this up ahead of an upcoming appearance this month, temporarily dropping their royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to appear in a TIME 100 Special on ABC, set to air on 22 September.

The special will be the first ever broadcast of TIME‘s annual list of the 100 Most Influential People, this year featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, among other big names, from Sandra Oh to John Legend.

In the promo clip by E! News, the couple appears to have temporarily dropped their titles, listed as Harry and Meghan rather than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

‘The special will reveal the full list of 100 influential people in what ABC calls “an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its TIME print debut”‘, reported E! News.

The TIME 100 Special is set to air on ABC on 22 September.