Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent comments could reportedly ‘worsen’ their relationship with the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

The couple lost their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand, and relocated across the pond

It is their relationship with the rest of the royal family that has made the most news however, with reports that several relatives have been saddened by the Sussex’s exit, especially given their recent comments.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made a controversial speech about the Commonwealth, announcing that it is now time to have ‘uncomfortable’ conversations.

This is something that a royal commentator opened up about this week, explaining that the Sussex couple’s recent comments, coupled with their lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and reports of their unofficial book could ‘worsen’ their relationship with the royal family.

The book in particular, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, via Express.co.uk, ‘may prove controversial and if so, this could worsen relations with the rest of the royal family.’

‘When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past,’ Prince Harry explained during a video call with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. ‘So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.’

He continued: ‘It’s not going to be easy and in some cases it’s not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits. We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently. However, once you start to realise that there is that bias there, then you need to acknowledge it, you need to do the work to become more aware so that you can help stand up for something that is so wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today.

‘There is no turning back now, everything is coming to a head. Solutions exist and change is happening far quicker than it ever has done before.’

The royal family has not yet responded.