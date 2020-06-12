Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

‘The Black Lives Matter movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry’

The brutal killing of George Floyd last month has prompted worldwide protests against racism and calls for equality.

At the forefront of the Black Lives Matter protests are high profile figures, from Lizzo, Barack Obama and Taylor Swift to Beyonce, Pink and royal family members.

The Commonwealth Trust, ran by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and The Queen, shared a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement this week. And Meghan Markle voiced her support on a personal level in a video taken from her Los Angeles home.

In fact, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, we can expect to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement going forward.

‘The Black Lives Matter movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry,’ Katie explained to Entertainment Tonight. ‘And I understand that this is going to be an area where we’re going to see the couple doing a lot more work and taking a lot more interest.’

This comes after Meghan’s virtual video speech to the graduating class at the Immaculate Heart High School, where she encouraged students to make change.

‘Now you get to be part of rebuilding. And I know sometimes people say “How many times to do have to rebuild?” But we are going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt, because when the foundation is broken so are we,’ Meghan announced in the video, obtained by HELLO! from Essence magazine. ‘You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice. You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you’ve ever been able to because most of you are 18 or are going to turn 18 so you’re going to vote.’

She continued: ‘You are going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do because as diverse and vibrant and open-minded as I know that the teachings of the Immaculate Heart are, I know that you know that Black Lives Matter.’

Concluding her speech, Meghan announced: ‘What is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of LA, has been absolutely devastating. I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or it would get picked apart. And I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered, and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet confirmed the reports.