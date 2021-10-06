Apparently, Prince Harry was so stressed about his wedding that he had to have acupuncture

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Another day, another revelation in the ongoing royal rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the wider Royal Family.

Yes, despite stepping down from their senior royal roles, and swapping Frogmore Cottage for exclusive California enclave Montecito, Harry and Meghan are still all anyone can talk about here in the UK – from their first official joint magazine cover, to their whistle-stop tour of New York City earlier this month.

Though their now-infamous Oprah interview certainly cleared up some speculation over why the couple decided to swap Frogmore Cottage for Montecito, speculation has abounded over what exactly happened in the months leading up to their dramatic exit.

And despite countless theories and insider source claims, all roads seem to lead back to the events before Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding.

Case in point: new claims that Harry was so stressed over royal squabbles ahead of his big day that he had to have acupuncture to stay calm.

New chapters in Andrew Morton’s unauthorised biography, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, claim that Harry was “overwrought” by events leading up to his wedding, including the drama surrounding that wedding tiara fiasco.

Just to bring you up to speed ICYMI, Meghan was reportedly refused the original tiara she wanted, and instead walked down the aisle in the stunning 1932 art deco Queen Mary bandeau tiara. (Not a bad compromise, if you ask us.)

But according to Morton, Meghan didn’t just have to settle for the tiara she didn’t originally want, but she couldn’t access it for a hair fitting with her stylist prior to the big day, either.

“The prince, who needed acupuncture to stay calm in the run-up to the wedding, was overwrought when the chosen tiara could not be made instantly available for Meghan’s hairdresser Serge Normant, who had flown from New York to work on the hair fitting,” the biographer writes, per The Mirror.

“The Queen’s formidable dresser Angela Kelly, who is the guardian of the Queen’s jewellery, is said to have informed the irate prince that certain security protocols had to be adhered to in order to access the priceless piece.

“A source revealed that he was told: ‘They’re kept under very tight lock and key. You can’t turn up and demand to have the tiara just because your hairdresser happens to be in town.’ Harry would have none of it, telling anyone who would listen: ‘What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.’ His ringing phrase did her no favours.”

Yikes.

The updated version of Morton’s book comes as Prince Harry prepares to release his own memoir next year, which will hopefully detail his side of the story. And though we’ll probably never know exactly what happened in regards to the wedding tiara drama, what with so many different accounts coming from so many different sides, we can all safely agree that Meghan looked incredible on her big day.