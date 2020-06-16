Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘rift’ with the royal family reportedly started four days after their wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything to know...

The royal family has had a tumultuous year, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffering more than most, made the subject of abuse and rumours since tying the knot.

Meghan Markle in particular has faced a strong backlash, something the royal family and Prince Harry in particular have had to speak out about on multiple occasions.

Since stepping down from their royal roles earlier this year, there have been reports of fallouts with other royal family members, but there were rumours of feuds long before the Sussex family’s exit.

This week royal author Lady Colin Campbell teased her new book, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, in which she reveals that the royal rift started just four days after the royal wedding, at Prince Charles’ 70th birthday garden party.

‘I knew the tremendous amount of hope the Royal Family invested in Meghan being a success,’ the author explained in an interview with The Daily Star. ‘Hundreds of millions of people of colour were rooting for Meghan, I was rooting for Meghan, being a Jamaican, I was emotionally invested in Meghan’s success. Virtually everybody I know, including my Royal friends, the wider aristocracy, wanted Meghan to be a success. But it quickly became apparent the ride may not be as smooth as everybody had hoped it would be, and it would not be as quite as positive as everybody had hoped it would be.’

Going on to explain that the incident which started the rift was in her upcoming book, the author teased: ‘I can’t repeat it exactly, it’s in the book, but what I can say is, something happened at the very first garden party at Buckingham Palace.’

She continued: ‘We were all absolutely gobsmacked and astonished, we all thought this doesn’t bode well’.

Meghan and Harry: The Real Story is set to be released on July 28.