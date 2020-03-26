Prince Charles asks the public to reconsider sending him and his family letters amid the coronavirus outbreak

Here's everything to know...

Clarence House confirmed yesterday that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old royal has been self-isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, after moving out of their London residence, Clarence House, amid coronavirus fears.

‘The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,’ read the official statement. ‘He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.’

The statement continued: ‘The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.’

It was a separate statement from the Prince of Wales that made news today however, as he gave an update about royal correspondence.

‘Please be aware that due to operating restrictions caused by Coronavirus measures, our capacity to deal with correspondence is currently reduced,’ Prince Charles wrote in the statement. ‘Our ability to reply to letters and cards will take longer than usual. This applies to correspondence for The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’.

He continued: ‘As a result we are asking if correspondents would help by considering whether their communication is necessary or whether it might wait until the situation has resolved’.

A Palace spokesperson released a further update on the Queen’s health, following the diagnosis of her son.

‘Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health,’ the Palace spokesperson announced. ‘The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.’

We’re sending our thoughts to the royal family.