Prince Charles kicks off Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

It was quite the opening ceremony

The Commonwealth Games 2022 has got off to an impressive start already.

The opening ceremony kicked off in Birmingham on 28 July, it not only saw a mega entrance from Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, but also a speech by Malala Yousafzai, and numerous performances.

The Clarence House official Instagram account, as well as the Royal Family photo-sharing site, shared snippets of the opening ceremony, which included clips of the Prince of Wales greeting the crowds who flocked to the opening ceremony.

While another post, shared on their Instagram Story, captured the moment the Charles and Camilla drove through the venue in a blue Aston Martin, prior to taking to the stage at Alexander Stadium to formally open the sporting extravaganza.

In a video of the speech, taken by BBC Sport, and shared on the Clarence House Instagram, Charles said: “On October 7 last year, this baton left Buckingham Palace to travel across the Commonwealth. Over the past 294 days it has carried not only my message to you, but also the shared hopes and dreams of each nation, and territory, through which it has passed, as it made its way to Birmingham.

“Over the years the coming together of so many for the friendly games has created memorable shared experiences, established long-standing relationships, and even created some friendly rivalries. But, above all, they remind us of our connection with one another wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations.

“Tonight, in the words of the founder of the games, we embark once again on a novel adventure here in Birmingham, a pioneering city, which has drawn in and embraced so many throughout its history. It is a city symbolic of the rich, diversity, and unity of the Commonwealth, and one, which now welcomes you all in friendship.

“My warmest thanks go to to all those who have worked so hard to ensure the success of this particularly special sporting event. I wish each athlete and team every success. Your hard work and dedication, particularly in recent times, have been an inspiration to all of us.

“It now gives me the greatest pleasure to declare the 22 Commonwealth Games Open.”

The opening show has been devised by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, and artistic director Iqbal Khan.

The ceremony included a sketch, which followed the narrative of athletes Stella and the Dreamers, and saw dancers perform an impressive routine, while Birmingham’s iconic landmarks were praised.

A montage to celebrate Queen Elizabeth was also shown ahead of the Commonwealth, as she was absent from the opening due to mobility issues.

The ceremony also saw Samantha Oxborough a rendition of God Save The Queen alongside a 700-piece choir, and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, which was then followed by Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi’s guitar solo while dancers from Birmingham’s Royal Ballet performed.

The event also saw 5,000 athletes from 72 nations introduced as they arrived at the Birmingham venue.

Over the coming days, which span across 11 days, sporting aces will compete against one another to be crowned champion of their discipline as there are 283 medals, across gold, silver and bronze to be had, and come to an end 8 August.