Prince Albert has opened up about Princess Charlene’s “difficult times”

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and ever since becoming a royal, she has been surrounded by drama.

From her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her recent health problems, she is constantly in the headlines, something that has intensified now more than ever.

The Princess suffered a “medical emergency” in 2021, grounding her in South Africa for six months, moving to a treatment facility upon her return where she was reportedly treated with “profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

Prince Albert opened up about her health issues at the time, explaining: “[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell. She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.

“Charlene wanted this,” he went on to explain about his wife’s medical treatment at the time. “She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment.”

This week, Prince Albert has spoken out once more, opening up about the difficulties the family has gone through this past year in an interview with Journal du Dimanche.

Speaking about the past year, Prince Albert recalled that it was “a test for [his] wife especially, who suffered greatly and lived through difficult times, far from her family.” He also went on to add that it was “a test also for our children and for myself.”

“We missed the princess a lot,” he explained. “And we were obviously hurt by the malicious rumours that were peddled. But we were able to stay united despite the distance. We spoke to each other often.”

He concluded: “Today, Charlene is back with us, and this is the most beautiful thing which could have happened. She’s better, and we can finally spend time together. It is a relief and a joy for all of us.”

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene as she continues her recovery.