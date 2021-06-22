Trending:

I have a lifelong hatred of ironing – so I bought this clothes steamer for 40% off in the Prime Day deals

Kate McCusker
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • And I'll never look back.

    Hello, I’m Kate, I’m in my early twenties and I still have trouble working an iron. There, I said it. In fact, I hate ironing so much that I actively go out of my way to buy clothes that don’t require one. So imagine my sheer excitement when I found that in the last few hours of Prime Day 2021, as if by some magnificent stroke of luck from the universe, Amazon are offering a bestselling clothes steamer for just under 40% off.

    See all top Amazon Prime Day deals

    Yep, that means: no more fighting to shove the ironing board back in the cupboard, no more leaking water all over the floor, and no more telling people that shamefully wrinkled clothes “are supposed to look like that”.

    Amazon Prime Day 2021: the best deals to shop before they go

    Bought in just the nick of time, here’s everything you need to know about my dream Prime Day deal.

    dodocool Clothes Steamer – was £26.99, now £16.99 (save £10)
    Now just under 40% off for the last few hours of Prime Day, this super convenient handheld steamer distributes steam evenly and easily to remove wrinkles from just about anything – from clothes to curtains. Easy to manoeuvre with a 60 second heat up time, I’m genuinely kicking myself for having not bought one sooner. Compact and lightweight, it’s also perfect for keeping your clothes in mint condition while you travel.

    View Deal

    It hasn’t even arrived yet and I can already tell that it’s going to be life-changing. So if you excuse me, I’ll just be shopping the best Prime Day fashion deals with the freedom of someone who doesn’t have to worry about wrinkles. (At least when it comes to clothes.)

    Happy Prime Day!

    Did you make a niche Prime Day purchase? Let us know on social – @marieclaireuk

     

    Amazon Prime Day 2021

    Reading now

    Popular