And I'll never look back.
Hello, I’m Kate, I’m in my early twenties and I still have trouble working an iron. There, I said it. In fact, I hate ironing so much that I actively go out of my way to buy clothes that don’t require one. So imagine my sheer excitement when I found that in the last few hours of Prime Day 2021, as if by some magnificent stroke of luck from the universe, Amazon are offering a bestselling clothes steamer for just under 40% off.
Yep, that means: no more fighting to shove the ironing board back in the cupboard, no more leaking water all over the floor, and no more telling people that shamefully wrinkled clothes “are supposed to look like that”.
Amazon Prime Day 2021: the best deals to shop before they go
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 –
was £349.95, now £279
- All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd generation) –
was £119.99, now £84.99
- S15 Windows 10 Professional Slim n Light Laptop (15.6”) –
was £399.99, now £299.95
- Dyson AM06 Desk Fan, 12 Inch –
was £349.99, now £319.99
- Amazon Echo (4th generation) –
was £89.99, now £54.99
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch –
was 199.99, now £119.00
- De’Longhi Magnifica, Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine –
was £349.99, now £289.99
- Oral B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush –
was £299.99, now £100
- Le Creuset Signature Casserole, Enamelled Cast Iron –
was £230now £164.48
- GIGI 2 Personal Massager and G-spot Vibrator —
was £99, now £89
Bought in just the nick of time, here’s everything you need to know about my dream Prime Day deal.
dodocool Clothes Steamer –
was £26.99, now £16.99 (save £10)
Now just under 40% off for the last few hours of Prime Day, this super convenient handheld steamer distributes steam evenly and easily to remove wrinkles from just about anything – from clothes to curtains. Easy to manoeuvre with a 60 second heat up time, I’m genuinely kicking myself for having not bought one sooner. Compact and lightweight, it’s also perfect for keeping your clothes in mint condition while you travel.
It hasn’t even arrived yet and I can already tell that it’s going to be life-changing. So if you excuse me, I’ll just be shopping the best Prime Day fashion deals with the freedom of someone who doesn’t have to worry about wrinkles. (At least when it comes to clothes.)
Happy Prime Day!
Did you make a niche Prime Day purchase? Let us know on social – @marieclaireuk