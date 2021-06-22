Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And I'll never look back.

Hello, I’m Kate, I’m in my early twenties and I still have trouble working an iron. There, I said it. In fact, I hate ironing so much that I actively go out of my way to buy clothes that don’t require one. So imagine my sheer excitement when I found that in the last few hours of Prime Day 2021, as if by some magnificent stroke of luck from the universe, Amazon are offering a bestselling clothes steamer for just under 40% off.

Yep, that means: no more fighting to shove the ironing board back in the cupboard, no more leaking water all over the floor, and no more telling people that shamefully wrinkled clothes “are supposed to look like that”.

Bought in just the nick of time, here’s everything you need to know about my dream Prime Day deal.