Missing nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and safe in Hampshire

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that Owami Davies has been found alive and “in good health” in Hampshire.

The 24-year-old student nurse left her home in Essex on 4 July, reportedly telling her mother that she was going to the gym. She was later reported missing, last seen on CCTV in Croydon on 7 July.

After a seven week investigation and 118 reported sightings, the Met announced this week that Davies had been found, on 23 August.

“This is the outcome we were all hoping and praying for,” announced Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney who led the investigation. “My team have been working around the clock to find Owami and we are immensely relieved she has been found.

“I would like to sincerely thank the media and public for sharing appeals to find Owami. Your help in cases like this is crucial and we are very grateful. I’d like to also thank colleagues at Essex Police for their invaluable assistance during this investigation.

“I would now politely request that the privacy of Owami and her family are respected at this time.”

He added: “I’d like to say she has been found safe and well outside the London area in the county of Hampshire and she’s currently with specialist officers from my team.

“She looks in good health, she’s in a place of safety, and not currently in the vulnerable state that we were led to believe she was in at the start of her disappearance.”

The police went on to confirm that Owami Davies’ family had spoken to her.

We will continue to update this story.