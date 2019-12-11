Meghan Markle’s sweet nickname from her time in Toronto has been revealed

And it's lovely.

Meghan Markle has officially been a royal for a year and a half, with her and Prince Harry receiving a royal title from the Queen as a wedding gift, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Since the nuptials however, the public has been far more concerned with what Meghan gets called in private, with the 38-year-old seeming to have a catalogue of nicknames from friends, family and former co-workers.

While Harry calls her ‘Meg’ and mum Doria refers to her as ‘Flower’, Prince Charles wins points for the sweetest nickname, calling the Duchess, ‘Tungsten’. Why? Because of her ‘strength and the backbone she gives Harry’.

This week it was a nickname from Toronto where she worked in her pre-royal days that made news, as a charity that she volunteered with revealed that their nickname for her was simply, ‘the lovely Meghan’.

‘Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us,’ St Felix Centre posted on their Instagram alongside a tribute. ‘Though we remember her just as “the lovely Meghan”. We’re happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We’d love for her to visit us again one day.’

Well, that’s lovely.