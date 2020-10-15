A new royal author reports that ‘someone hated’ Meghan Markle inside the palace

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle has faced a huge wave of online hate since joining the royal family.

From the moment the former Suits actress was rumoured to be dating Prince Harry, she was hounded by the press and public alike, with Harry forced to release an unprecedented statement asking for her privacy.

Since becoming a royal family member it has only got worse. The run-up to the couple’s wedding was overshadowed by Thomas Markle drama and cruel reports of Meghan making Kate Middleton cry, pitting the royal sisters-in-law against each other. Her pregnancy was consumed with online abuse in the form of body shaming, and after welcoming baby Archie to the world, the mum shaming started.

Frankly, Meghan has been unable to put a foot right, and eventually the Sussex couple were forced to step down from their royal family roles, become financially independent and relocate to California for the sake of their mental health.

It was reported this week that there was also animosity towards the Sussex couple and especially Meghan Markle within the palace walls, with royal author Robert Lacey opening up about the situation in his upcoming book, Battle of Brothers.

During a conversation with The Sunday Times via The Mirror, ahead of the book’s release, historian Robert Lacey opened up about how the palace treated Meghan Markle.

‘There was personal animosity in the palace towards Meghan – and the feeling is mutual,’ Robert Lacey explained. ‘There was somebody in the palace – and I can’t name them – who hated Meghan. There is no love lost there.’

Battle of Brothers is set for release on 20 October 2020.