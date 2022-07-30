Mandy Moore discusses birthing plans as she battes rare blood disorder

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She's due this autumn

Mandy Moore is expecting her second baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith this autumn.

The 38-year-old actor, who has son August together, is expecting her second child, but due to health reasons she has decided to ditch any pain relief and have an unmedicated birth.

The This Is Us star battles with a an autoimmune disorder, Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), which means she has low platelets.

Speaking to Today Parents, she said: “My platelets are too low for an epidural. It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again.

“I wish medication was an option — just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we’ll just push forth like we did last time. “I am fine. I just have to continue to get my blood checked — my platelet levels checked — throughout pregnancy. They’re low, but they’ve always been low. But I’m all good. Everything’s good.”

According to the NHS website, having low blood platelets means your blood does not clot and you can bruise easily.

The site explains: “If you have a low number of platelets, it is harder for you to form a blood clot. This means you may bleed for longer if you cut yourself. You may also bruise more easily than normal.”

Mandy has recently confirmed she has ended her In Real Life tour early because being on the road while pregnant, and with her 17-month-old son, wasn’t possible.

Speaking previously to the publication, she explained: “As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus. It was like trying to sleep on a wooden roller coaster. Gus would be standing up in his Pack N’ Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, ‘No, no, no. We can’t do this anymore.’