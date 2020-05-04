Love Island is being postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus

The hit reality TV series has officially been cancelled (much like the year so far)





As hundreds of television series are being cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, ITV have officially confirmed that Love Island – for the first time in the show’s history – is to be moved to next year.

ITV2 revealed the news about the popular dating show on their Instagram account, insisting they had ‘tried every which way to make Love Island this summer,’ but sadly, ‘logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.’

Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV, said in a statement, ‘In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.’

He went on to say, ‘We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series on BritBox.’

Host Laura Whitmore, who took over presenting duties from Caroline Flack, who took her own life on February 15 at the age of 40, also commented on the news.

She tweeted, ‘Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021.’

But the presenter, who made her debut during series seven, the first winter series that was filmed in South Africa and aired earlier this year, added, ‘Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe.’

A TV insider told The Sun that all the work that had gone into the upcoming summer series would be deferred to the winter version, which will air next year. ‘Casting had also started, with interviews on Zoom for new applicants planned to begin this week. Rising stars on social media had also been tapped up by producers, who were already picking out their favourites,’ they revealed.

Summer simply won’t be the same.