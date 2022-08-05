Love Island contestants are reportedly banned from using this everyday product in the villa

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Love Island season 8 has come to an end after two months of Majorcan villa drama.

This series has been one for the ages, seeing public favourites Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti declared as the champions in Monday’s final earlier this week.

In the days since, the Love Island finalists have returned to the UK, settling back into daily life and opening up about their experience in the Majorcan villa.

It was last year’s winner Millie Court who made headlines this week however, as she spilt the Love Island tea – opening up about what happens inside the villa walls, and even revealing the surprising product that is banned in the house.

The beauty product in question? Fake tan.

“They are funny about you using fake tan,” Millie Court explained to Grazia about Love Island producers. “A lot of the girls who maybe didn’t tan as well wanted to wear fake tan and you had to really plead with [producers].”

This was reportedly down to the white bed sheets, with producers wanting to keep the bedding crisp white and fresh-looking.

According to Court, there were a few exceptions made, with the contestants allowed to use fake tan only if the bed sheets were due to be changed.

“They would only let her do it if we were due to change the bedsheets the next day – but that was it,” she recalled.

Well, that’s one Love Island update that we weren’t expecting.