These BAFTA beauty looks are seriously stunning—and I'm getting inspo from all of them

As a British beauty editor, few things make me happier than when awards season pays a visit to UK shores—and tonight it's the BAFTAs 2023 (opens in new tab). Celebrities are taking to the red carpet to celebrate the best in film, and while I'm fully invested in who's going to win, I'm mainly concerning myself with the BAFTA 2023 beauty looks.

And I can confirm there is no disappointment on my part. You see, typically, I find that UK award ceremonies just don't deliver in the same way they do when they're Hollywood-based (the GRAMMYs (opens in new tab), for example, delivered this year, as did the Golden Globes (opens in new tab))—and I really hate to admit that. But this evening, the BAFTAs are proving me very wrong.

The BAFTA 2023 red carpet is delivering some serious old-school glamour and I. am. here. for. it. From Florence Pugh's winged liner and Jodie Turner-Smith's face gems to Anya Taylor-Joy's glowing cheeks and the Princess of Wales's impressive non-tour (that's the buzzword for barely-there contouring, FYI), I'm sort of in awe of it all.

And while I know the BAFTA 2023 beauty looks really speak for themselves, I also know they can raise a whole load of questions, mainly: What products were used to do that? So, as always, I'll be spending the evening furiously searching Instagram to find out exactly what beauty products were used on the celebs at the BAFTAs—as soon as I know, you will.

So, without any further rambling from me, here's all of the best BAFTA 2023 beauty looks, and some of the products that were used to create them (as and when I find out).

1. Jodie Turner-Smith

The winner of the night on the make-up front is Jodie Turner-Smith. It's Blitz kid meets red carpet, with a surprisingly wearable twist—I can't get enough.

Her make-up was created by make-up artist Joey Choy (opens in new tab) using Charlotte Tilbury products. In an Instagram story, she shared an image of Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer (opens in new tab), Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow (opens in new tab), Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter (opens in new tab) and an array of Lip Cheat Lip Liners (opens in new tab).

2. Florence Pugh

(Image credit: Getty Images/Scott Garfitt / Contributor)

Oh Miss Flo, you've done it again. I've never met a Florence Pugh beauty look I didn't like, and this spiky bun and micro-fringe hair look is giving. I'm also a huge fan of the subtle winged liner—brava.

Florence's make-up was created by her long-time MUA, Alex Babsky (opens in new tab) and her hair look came courtesy of Peter Lux (opens in new tab). According to his Instagram stories, Lux used Fable & Mane products on her hair, including: Holiroots Hair Oil (opens in new tab), Holiroots Repairing Hair Mask (opens in new tab) and Holiroots Shampoo (opens in new tab) and Conditioner (opens in new tab). Sadly, Babsky is yet to share any specifics on the make-up (bar a very aesthetically pleasing face chart, surrounded by an array of unbranded products).

3. Catherine, Princess of Wales

(Image credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson / Staff)

Decoding Kate Middleton's beauty looks over the years has by far been one of my favourite things to do, and now she's Catherine, Princess of Wales, I'm even more invested. The smokey eye and bouncy blow-out combo is her red-carpet go-to, but I'm very interested in the draped blushed and subtle contouring here. In fact, I'm going to give it a go myself ASAP.

4. Anya Taylor-Joy

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski / Stringer)

There's no beauty look that Anya Taylor-Joy can't pull off. The beauty in this make-up look is the way everything is so polished, but the overall vibe still manages to look a bit gothic.

Anya's beauty look was created by hair stylist Gregory Russell (opens in new tab) and make-up artist Valeria Ferriera (opens in new tab)—I'm hoping details will follow soon.

5. Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein / Contributor)

I'm putting it out there: this is one of my favourite Angela Bassett looks to date. The smokey eye, the glowing cheeks, the nude, glossed lip— it's *chef's kiss*.

Her hairstylist for the night was Randy Stodghill (opens in new tab), and her make-up artist was D'Andre Michael (opens in new tab).

6. Lily James

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford / Contributor)

I managed to get a quick catch up in with Charlotte Tilbury make-up artist, Sofia Tilbury (opens in new tab), earlier this week backstage at London Fashion Week, and she gave me a head's up that Lily's look was set to be a stunner—and she wasn't wrong. The shimmering eye and flushed cheeks screams old-school glamour. Oh, and I'm adding this slicked-back bun to my hair inspo board.

Charlotte Tilbury has shared all of the products used for her look—and there was a lot. Most notably though: Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation (opens in new tab), Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pillow Talk (opens in new tab), The Classic (opens in new tab) eyeliner and Tinted Love in Blushed Rose (opens in new tab).

7. Hoyeon Jung

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA / Contributor)

I'm a bit of a broken record when it comes to my love for Hoyeon Jung's red-carpet looks—they're elite. I'm obsessed with the super-sleek, side-parted hair, and that satin red lip is executed to perfection.

Her make-up artist was Nina Park (opens in new tab), and her hairstylist was Bryce Scarlett (opens in new tab). Park used an array of Lancôme products to create the look, including: Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer (opens in new tab) and L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink in 154 Dis Oui (opens in new tab).

8. Emma Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images/David M. Benett / Contributor)

Few things make me happier than seeing Emma Thompson's face on a red carpet. She makes a red lip and blush pairing look totally effortless.

9. Naomi Ackie

(Image credit: Getty Images/Scott Garfitt / Contributor)

I think Naomi Ackie's smokey eye is my favourite of the night (and there's been a lot). The diffused grey shadow and super-long lashes are a match made in make-up heaven. And the side-parted pony? Magnificent.

10. Nicola Coughlan

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein / Contributor)

If you're asking me, no Nicola Coughlan beauty look is complete without a razor-sharp, winged liner—and this proves it. Teamed with Bardot-style bangs, this whole moment showcases retro-inspired beauty in 2023 at its finest.

11. Michelle Yeoh

(Image credit: Getty Images/David M. Benett / Contributor)

I need to know the details of Michelle Yeoh's blusher, immediately. The placement has cleverly made her cheek bones pop—placing the blusher at the centre of the look. It's not an easy thing to do, but she's done it.

12. Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images/ISABEL INFANTES / Contributor)

Another side-parted hair sweep that I am here for. Is this really the return of the side parting?! The thing I'm itching to know most of all, however, is what shade Julianne Moore is wearing on her lips.

13. Vick Hope

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein / Contributor)

I can't even tell you how long I've stared in awe at Vick Hope's beauty look, this evening. Just know it's been a while. The fluffy bun with teased-out flyaways showcases God-tier hair styling, and the softly winged eye complements it expertly. I can't get enough.

14. Wallis Day

(Image credit: Getty Images/Joe Maher/BAFTA / Contributor)

Yes, yes, yes. A wet-look, wavy bob with a statement side part teamed with a grey, shimmering, smoked-out eye and a nude lip? Wallis Day, I am listening.

15. Cynthia Erivo

(Image credit: Getty Images/David M. Benett / Contributor)

This eye look is everything. Cynthia Erivo's silver, metallic accents on the eye perfectly showcase that fun can be had with make-up on the red carpet. And if you know the details of those lash extensions, feel free to slide into my DMs.

16. Little Simz

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA / Contributor)

Little Simz wins tonight's glow card. While smokey eyes as grungy as these tend to be paired with matte skin, her expertly applied highlight has left the look oozing lit-from-within radiance. And as for the wrapped-up locs? Perfection.

17. Rosie Huntington-Whitely

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski / Stringer)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's sleek ponytail proves there's beauty in simplicity. My favourite part of this look, however, is the tight-lined eyes. It's giving noughties' nostalgia in all of the right ways.

18. Viola Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images/ISABEL INFANTES / Contributor)

Blush works best when it's applied to the tops of the cheekbones and blended out towards the eye. Case in point? Viola Davis's look tonight. I'm also loving the silver accents on the lid. Am I starting to sense a theme here?

19. Lashana Lynch

(Image credit: Getty Images/Scott Garfitt / Contributor)

The berry lip. The full brows. The sky-high lashes. The gems. Lashana Lynch, you win.

20. Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave J Hogan / Contributor)

Another beauty look I've been mesmerised by all night is this one, courtesy of Cate Blanchett. The teased-out hair is one thing, but the soft pink lip teamed with a red-wash eye is sheer genius.

21. Frankie Bridge

(Image credit: Getty Images/Joe Maher/BAFTA / Contributor)

Frankie Bridge's apricot matte lip is possibly my favourite lip look of the night. Paired with a matching blush and a super-dark eye, the whole thing comes together like a perfectly fitted puzzle.

22. Munroe Bergdorf

(Image credit: Getty Images/David M. Benett / Contributor)

Another example of exemplary tightlining and perfect blush placement is this look from Munroe Bergdorf. It's so good, in fact, I've saved it to my Instagram Saved folder to recreate for my next night out.

23. Alex Scott

(Image credit: Getty Images/John Phillips/BAFTA / Contributor)

If you want to talk about radiant, healthy looking skin, let's do it. Alex Scott's complexion this evening has basically set the gold standard for lit-from-within glow.

24. Aimee Lou Wood

(Image credit: Getty Images/ISABEL INFANTES / Contributor)

Aimee Lou Wood's pastel-pink, shimmering eye look and pink, glossy lip is serving all of the make-up nostalgia in all of the right ways.

25. Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford / Contributor)

I can't get enough. Sophie Turner's glossy, red hair, styled into curtain bangs has got to be one of the very best red-carpet hair looks I've seen all awards season.

26. AJ Odudu

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor)

Another pink, shimmering eye winner. AJ Odudu's shimmering wash shows that graphic liner is wearable—so much so I'm probably going to copy this. Thanks, AJ.

27. Emma Mackey

(Image credit: Getty Images/ISABEL INFANTES / Contributor)

Emma Mackey's feathered fringe and low-key make-up look proves that red-carpet beauty doesn't need to be all smokey shadows and bold lips to be exquisite.

28. Ana de Armas

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford / Contributor)

This is the sort of low-maintenance, undone hair look that I live for. In fact, I've already pulled out my hair waver from the depths of my beauty stash.