Tonight marks the the 2023 BAFTAs, known formally as the 76th British Academy Film Awards, with A-listers descending on London from far and wide to celebrate the past year in film.

And from Elvis, Tar and The Banshees of Inisherin, to Living, Empire of Light and Aftersun, there are plenty of films to celebrate.

This year's ceremony is held at London's Southbank Centre, and hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, with Hollywood nominees flocking to the BAFTA red carpet in show-stopping looks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis is wearing custom Stella McCartney, Julianne Moore has opted for Saint Laurent and Florence Pugh is dazzling in Harris Reed. Michelle Yeoh is wearing Dior couture, Lashana Lynch is sporting Fendi and Anya Taylor-Joy is dressed in Schiaparelli.

The common theme on the BAFTA red carpet wasn't the couture however, but a blue ribbon worn by countless stars from Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh to Emma Thompson and Paul Mescal.

But what does it all mean? There's actually a very important and moving reason behind those little blue ribbons. Here's what you need to know.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why are A-listers wearing blue ribbons at the 2023 BAFTAs?

A-listers are wearing blue ribbons at tonight's BAFTAs in support of refugees and displaced people across the world, with the pin sported being a #WithRefugees ribbon.

Among the celebrities wearing #WithRefugees ribbons are Cate Blanchett, Emma Thompson, Sophie Turner, Angela Bassett, Bill Nighy, Paul Mescal and Jamie Lee Curtis, who opened up about her decision to wear the pin on the red carpet.

“My friend Cate Blanchett is asking people to remind us all in the midst of all the season of shiny things that of course there are terrible refugee crises going on all over the world everywhere all at once and we need to do our part," explained Jamie Lee.

