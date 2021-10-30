Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Say Bonjour to one of our fave beauty collabs of all time. Here's what we're buying.

Love it or loath it (love, in our case), there’s no denying the cultural impact Emily in Paris had when it landed on Netflix in October last year.

Yes, in the darkest of lockdown days, a perfectly frivolous comedy peddling every French cliché going – think berets, pastries, handsome chefs and chain smoking – burst onto our TV screens and shortly thereafter into our hearts, with one episode giving away seamlessly into the next until we’d watched all ten in one sitting; moving only to add the Euro Star website to our Bookmarks bar.

So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Emily in Paris (or Emilee in Paree, if you’re among the super fans committed to pronouncing it correctly) was renewed for a second season, picked up a couple of Golden Globes nominations, and spawned a new generation of French girl style obsessives along the way.

Yep, searches for Emily in Paris style skyrocketed in the weeks following the show’s release, with everyone obsessing over the wardrobe of marketing executive turned influencer Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins).

And while the Chanel ensembles were très chic, it was Emily’s American spin on French girl beauty that really had us pining for Paris. But pine no more, francophiles, because iconic French beauty brand Lancôme is dropping an Emily in Paris-themed beauty collection – and it’s practically a shortcut to looking like Lily Collins. (Well, sort of.)

Launching on the 1st December, the limited edition make-up, fragrance and skincare collection includes everything from an Emily in Paris Eyeshadow Palette (it’s heart-shaped, it has 12 shades and it’s the perfect tool for copying Lily Collins’ signature brown smoky eye, need me say more?) and an Emily Cooper-fied edition of Lancôme’s beloved Idôle Le Parfum.

“With this new collection, Lancôme celebrates the Parisian joie de vivre and the charm of Emily in Paris. It is the perfect way to re-create that distinctive French girl beauty and interpret it your way at home, bringing French glamour and sophistication to all women around the world,” Lancôme Global Brand President Francoise Lehmann said of the collection.

Excited? Oui oui. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to watch season one for the zillionth time.