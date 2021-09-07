Kristen Stewart’s words about Princess Diana are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana is still one of the most talked about royals, with everything from her iconic style moments to her determination to be human during her life still making news.

This past year, it has been a new film about the Princess of Wales that has made headlines, with the upcoming biopic, Spencer, set to detail a weekend in the iconic royal’s life – in particular, when Diana decided that her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t making her happy.

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart was announced to be playing Princess Diana, and the internet has since gone wild at the emergence of the teaser photographs, with Stewart’s resemblance to the beloved Royal being uncanny.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival this week ahead of Spencer‘s world premiere, Kristen Stewart opened up about what it was like playing Princess Diana, and her words have of course gone viral.

‘I took more pleasure in my physicality making this movie than I have on anything,’ Kristen explained. ‘I felt more free and alive and able to move — and taller, even.’

Describing the late Princess as sticking out like ‘a sparkly house on fire’, she continued: ‘I look at her, the pictures and fleeting video clips, and I feel the ground shakes and you don’t know what’s going to happen.

‘There are some people endowed with an undeniable, penetrating energy. The really sad thing about her is that as normal and casual and disarming in her air [as Princess Diana is], immediately she also felt so isolated and lonely. She made everyone else feel accompanied and bolstered by this light and all she wanted was to have it back.’

Spencer is set for release on November 5 2021.