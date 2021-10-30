Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Well, that's certainly a first.

A Princess Diana biopic was always going to be big news. The late princess is still one of the most beloved royals, with everything from her most iconic style moments to her humane approach to royal duties still making her a regular fixture in the press.

Add in the fact that Twilight actress Kristen Stewart will star, Princess Diana’s friends are saying that she would have been “horrified” by her portrayal, and the period in which the film covers – i.e. the fateful Royal Family Christmas in which Diana decided she no longer wanted to be married to Prince Charles – and Spencer is set to be one of the most hotly-anticipated films of the year.

Released on 5 November, the trailer for Spencer depicts a totally transformed K Stew – complete with pitch-perfect English accent – play the princess as she navigates a difficult Christmas at Sandringham towards the end of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Stewart has been pretty open about her “obsession” with Diana, telling the LA Times recently, “I felt some spooky, spiritual feelings making this movie. Even if I was just fantasising. I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off.”

She took her fan girling one step further, though, with her most recent comments – and the internet is just about losing it.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, Kristen explained why she’d taken on the role, saying: “Princess Diana’s a pretty rad figure in our history, man.”

Now we’ve heard the late princess described as many things, but even we’ll admit that “rad” is one of the more unusual ones.

Elaborating on why she opted for the part, Steward added, “Yeah, I didn’t know that as deeply as I do now, then. But I instinctively just thought, you know, this was something to lean into.”

Writer Evan Ross Katz posted the clip on Instagram, prompting a flurry of (hilarious) fan reactions; with one writing, “I can’t stop watching this,” and another saying, “Some words truly say so much and so little at the same time. No choice but to stan a succinct princess.”

There were also a lot of comments along the lines of “Screaming” and “Facts”, which, frankly, we’re inclined to agree with, too.

We can’t wait to see Stewart take on the role of Princess Di in Spencer.