Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The trailer we've all been waiting for is finally here.

The first trailer for Spencer, the much-anticipated Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart, has dropped just days before the film’s premiere at the Venice film festival.

Following a first-look poster of Kristen Stewart unconsolable in a wedding gown, a suspenseful new trailer for the drama shows Stewart transformed into the late Princess as she navigates a Royal Family Christmas at Sandringham towards the end of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Set over a fraught three day period, the trailer is soundtracked by a haunting rendition of Lou Reed’s Perfect Day, and depicts Stewart’s Diana locked in the bathroom in panic, before a royal staffer says, “Ma’am, they are waiting for you.”

The teaser then shows the princess walking the corridors of Sandringham, getting swarmed by photographers, dancing in the palace, and walking alone in the gardens.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, the Chilean director who famously cast Natalie Portman as a grieving Jackie Kennedy in the Oscar-nominated Jackie, a drama about the life of the former first lady following the assassination of her husband, Spencer will premiere next week in Venice, ahead of its UK general release in November.

With a prestigious cast completed by Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall and Poldark’s Jack Farthing, who will take on the role of Prince Charles, many already believe the film is a shoo-in for Academy Awards success in 2022.

“Best Actress Nomination is in the bag,” shared one Twitter user, while another quipped, “Kristen Stewart next year” alongside a picture of someone weighed down by an oversized Academy Award.

Fans were also given a first taster of Kristen Stewart’s impressive English accent, though she is only heard uttering a couple of brief words in the minute-long teaser.

“It’s hard not to feel protective over her,” Stewart previously shared of Diana during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2020. “She was so young … everyone’s perspective is different, and there’s no way to get everything right … what is fact in relation to personal experience.”

The film comes 24 years after the Princess’s fatal car crash in Paris in 1997.