Prince William and Kate Middleton publicly supported the Queen after her landmark speech

'We will meet again'

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, affecting everyone across the world.

With the UK on lockdown, and other extreme measures being taken overseas, the Queen took this weekend as her moment to address the nation with a rare televised speech of reassurance.

‘While we have faced challenges before, this one is different,’ the monarch said in her speech after thanking the hardworking NHS staff on the front line and individuals for staying at home to help others.

‘This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were quick to show their support for the monarch, posting a photograph of the Queen to Instagram alongside their favourite quote from her speech:

‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.’

Their post continued: ‘Her Majesty The Queen has addressed the UK and Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle — visit @TheRoyalFamily to watch in full.’

The message of support certainly seemed to go down well, raking in over 500k likes and a lot of appreciative comments.

‘Amazing, powerful, strong, optimistic and moving,’ commented one follower, while another wrote: ‘She gets it right every time’. Gwyneth Paltrow was also among the names to comment, voicing her appreciation for the speech wth three emoji love hearts.

Well done Queen Elizabeth.