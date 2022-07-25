Kate Moss has opened up about why she testified in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"I know the truth about Johnny. I had to say that truth."

Kate Moss is famously private, with the 48-year-old keeping much of her personal life under wraps.

This year, the former supermodel was thrown back into the spotlight as she testified in ex boyfriend Johnny Depp’s very public defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Johnny Depp and Kate Moss famously dated from 1994 to 1997.

Moss’ appearance was made to dispute a rumour that Depp had pushed her down the stairs while they were dating, which she clarified was not the case. “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” Moss testified.

This weekend, Moss appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, where she explained to host Lauren Laverne why she testified for ex boyfriend Johnny Depp.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

“I know the truth about Johnny,” she stated. “I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

Kate Moss also opened up about other previously private parts of her life, delving deep into her early modelling career.

Recalling a male photographer asking her to take her top and bra off when she was just 15-years-old, Moss explained that she now has the ability to “tell a wrong’un a mile away”.

“He said, ‘Take your top off’,” she explained. “I took my top off, and I was really shy then about my body. And he said, ‘Take your bra off’, and I could feel there was something wrong, so I got my stuff and I ran away”. She continued: “I think it sharpened my instincts”.

Another early modelling experience she touched upon was the shoot behind Moss’ iconic 1990 cover of The Face magazine with the late photographer Corinne Day.

“I cried a lot,” Moss explained of the difficult shoot that she experienced aged 16. “I didn’t want to take my top off. I was really, really self-conscious about my body, and [Day] would say, ‘If you don’t take your top off I’m not going to book you for Elle’, and I would cry.”

She continued: “It is painful because she was my best friend and I really loved her, but she was a very tricky person to work with. But you know, the pictures are amazing so she got what she wanted and I suffered for them, but in the end they did me a world of good. They did change my career.”

Speaking of her life now, Moss explained: “I’m not into being out of control anymore. I like to get to bed and do my meditation before anyone gets up. I like to feel in control.”

Kate Moss’ Desert Island Discs is available to listen to now on BBC Radio 4.