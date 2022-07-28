The ‘back breaking’ summer job Kate Middleton endured – and the cruel pranks played

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This may surprise you

Like most of us, Kate Middleton had to take on summer jobs prior to heading off to university.

While some may have worked in retail, a pub, a nearby coffee shop, or even took on babysitting duties for a neighbour, the Duchess of Cambridge had a slightly more unusual part-time job to build up some extra cash prior to studying at St. Andrews University.

According to a royal expert, the 40-year-old royal – who has sons Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte with husband Prince William – worked as a deckhand on a Challenger Yachts in Southampton for the summer.

Katie Nicholl detailed the summer job in her book Kate: The Future Queen, in which it was revealed the mum-of-three carried out gruelling tasks and “mucked in” no matter the chore.

Part of Kate’s roles involved cleaning, but also giving safety demonstrations.

The team Kate was working with loved nothing more than pranking one another, including the duchess.

Recalling one of the gags played on Kate in the book, skipper Cal Tomlinson said: “When she pulled the toggle, the thing inflated and a load of condoms fell out.

“She was mortified and very embarrassed. She took it more seriously than the others might have, but she wasn’t thrown off her stride

“She was angry at first, but she settled down, and I don’t remember her ever getting them back.”

While Kate may not have found the joke too amusing she was said to have handled the moment in a “very professional” manner.

It seems to have stood her in good stead as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously taken part in sailing regattas.

But Kate is not the only royal to have carried out a summer job, as she has revealed her nine-year-old son George – who has an adorable pet name – has also been mucking out when not out school.

During the school holidays, and while at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, George helps to move animal feed on the estate.