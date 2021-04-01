The police has broken its silence on Kate Middleton’s attendance at the Sarah Everard vigil

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sarah Everard’s disappearance and murder has been felt deeply by people across the country, with a controversial vigil held on March 13 at Clapham Common last month.

The vigil, which saw hundreds gather, was deemed illegal due to COVID-19 and saw women getting arrested as they paid their respects.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted attending the vigil earlier that day, with Kensington Palace reporting that she was there on a ‘private visit’.

‘She remembers what it is like to walk alone as a young woman in London and elsewhere and like so many other women, has been thinking deeply about her experiences walking alone at night,’ the royal source said at the time.

It was predicted by social media users that Kate Middleton’s attendance would ensure that no action would be taken against other women for attending, but while the vigil was deemed illegal, Metropolitan Police Chief Constable Cressida Dick announced this week that Kate’s attendance was legal.

‘I would imagine that, of course I have not asked her this question, but I think it’s worth looking at … just how strongly people felt, what she said about her attendance there,’ Cressida Dick explained on Radio 4’s Today Programme, according to the Mail Online. ‘She’s in the course of her duties, she was working.’

The internet has since exploded with users quoting the royal source, reminding the police that Kate was there on a ‘private visit’.

We will continue to update this story.