Prince William and Kate Middleton just extended a huge olive branch to Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has long been surrounded with speculation of fallouts and feuds, something that was seemingly intensified by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

In the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up about their relationship with the Cambridges, with Prince Harry explaining that he and William are on ‘different paths’.

‘Stuff happens, but we are brothers,’ he explained. ‘We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment. But I will always be there for him, as I know he will always be there for me.’

Prince Philip‘s private funeral just months later was the first time that Prince Harry and Prince William had seen each other since their reported fallout, with the brothers reportedly speaking a handful of times during the visit.

‘At least two further conversations took place between the brothers during Harry’s eight-day trip, according to sources’, royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant reported in biography, Finding Freedom.

This week, it was Prince Harry’s birthday that saw the brothers get back in contact, as Prince William and Kate Middleton extended a sweet olive branch.

Coming out in force to publicly celebrate Prince Harry’s 37th birthday today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a photograph of the Duke of Sussex to Twitter, captioning the snap: ‘Happy Birthday Prince Harry!’.

Well, this is lovely.

Happy birthday Prince Harry!