This is the one thing you will never see Kate Middleton wear

And it all makes sense...

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past week has been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her classic book collection and her sweet connection to Prince Philip to her parenting style, with strict rules on screen time and a ‘chat sofa’ in place to settle arguments.

It is Kate’s fashion rules that get the world talking more than most, with choosing the right clothes for events being a full time job for the Duchess – they nearly always have some sort of symbolic meaning.

According to a resurfaced report however, there is one thing you will never see the Duchess of Cambridge in – the colour orange.

Yes, really. Kate has worn every colour of the rainbow at royal events, but never orange, something there could be multiple explanations for.

Colour Psychology explains that the colour orange symbolically carries some negative connotations.

‘Among the negative traits of this colour are exhibitionist, superficial, inexpensive, dependent, unsociable, or too proud,’ it reads.

It is thought however that in terms of royal dressing, the reluctance to wear orange is more likely to be down to the fact that it is an unflattering colour to photograph.

Well, that’s that.