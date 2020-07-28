Kate Middleton gave Meghan Markle flowers as a peace offering but it was ‘too late’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Over the past few years, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have suffered an endless stream of online bullying, mostly involving the rumoured feud between the Duchesses.

The two women were rumoured to have fallen out for several reasons, with the most reported being Meghan allegedly ‘making Kate cry’ during Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting, her decision to relocate to Frogmore Cottage instead of becoming Kate and Wills’ neighbours, and reportedly Meghan’s treatment of her staff.

The speculation grew so loud that Kensington Palace was forced to step in to shut down the rumours and the royal family even issued a set of social media guidelines to end the online abuse.

It was since reported that the highly publicised feud was actually nothing to do with the Duchesses but instead their husbands, Princes William and Harry. And additionally, it was reported that Kate and Meghan were actually doing all they could to ease tensions.

Following the Sussex couple’s split from the royal family however, the rumours of fallouts and feuds have returned, with speculation that Kate and William are stressed from taking on more work following Harry and Meghan’s departure.

This week, it was reported that Kate Middleton tried to iron out tensions by sending her sister-in-law some flowers, but it was apparently too late.

The new royal book, Finding Freedom, alleges (according to The Sunday Times), that the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t go out of her way to welcome Meghan.

‘Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,’ authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their new release. They went on to add that while the two women ‘were not at war with each other’, they ‘struggled to move past distant politeness’. In fact they reportedly had little in common ‘other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.’

According to a report by Vanity Fair, Kate sent Meghan some flowers as a peace offering amid the media speculation about their feud, but Meghan ‘told Kate in no uncertain terms that flowers were not enough.’

The royal family has not yet responded to speculation.