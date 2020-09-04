Kate Middleton just showcased a never-before-seen room in her private home with Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis‘ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news, with the whole family spending lockdown in their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

The Cambridges have been residing in Norfolk since February, and due to filming multiple videos for social media from the residence, they have given us a lot of glimpses of their private home.

This week, the Duchess of Cambridge posted a video to social media to praise the contestants of her #HoldStill photography competition, and to talk through the shortlist with the other judges.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot however that Kate’s filming location had changed, with the Duchess choosing to showcase a never-before-seen room in the private home as her video backdrop.

We can certainly see why she chose the setting – from the cream walls and gold framed mirror to the decorative hand-painted plates and the pink, white and green floral sofa, the decor is enviable.

‘I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part,’ Kate captioned the viral video. ‘And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project.’

Well, this is lovely.