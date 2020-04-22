Royal experts explain why it’s clear Kate Middleton is the boss in her relationship

Here’s everything you need to know…

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past month has been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from Kate’s parenting style to her classic book collection, revealed from the sneak peek she gave into her office.

It’s Kate’s relationship with Prince William that made headlines this week however, with a royal expert explaining how based on recent proof, the Duchess is the boss in their relationship.

Royal expert Angela Mollard was talking recently on the ROYALS podcast about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s recent Zoom video calls with key workers, something that the couple have been praised for, showing their relatable side.

Opening up about the call, Angela Mollard explained how Kate ‘led the conversation’ rather than her husband, stating: ‘I love how Kate took charge on the call, introducing both of them. It gave you an insight into what she must be like at home.’

Going on to call the Duchess of Cambridge ‘supremely organised’, Angela continued: ‘I think she’s the boss in the relationship. She sort of led the conversation, but in a nice way.’

These two!