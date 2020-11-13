The John Lewis Christmas advert is out and it sums up 2020 perfectly

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

#GiveALittleLove

Few things make us feel more festive than the annual John Lewis Christmas advert, and no matter how many times we watch The Holiday or eat a Yule Log, Christmas hasn’t started till the shop’s advert drops.

We’ve been through it all – the snowman who travelled miles to get his snowwife a scarf, the little boy whose pet penguin was desperate to find love, the bear who just couldn’t stay awake long enough to see Christmas without his friend the hare, and of course the man on the moon. The 2018 advert saw a young Elton John get given a piano – something that changed his entire life, and last year was of course Edgar the excitable dragon who kept blowing fire because he was so excited about the festivities.

Yes, the winning formula for the John Lewis Christmas advert is simple – a heart-melting storyline, a cool cover song as a soundtrack and an adorable character as the focus.

This year, John Lewis are doing things a little differently.

2020 has been a extremely difficult year for us all, with the coronavirus pandemic changing life as we know it. It has confined us all to our homes, stopped us from seeing loved ones and put strain on our mental health. It has also however brought the nation together in this time of crisis, whether it’s clapping on our doorsteps as one for the NHS or going the extra mile to check in with each other.

To commemorate a year of love, the John Lewis advert focuses on just that, celebrating community spirit and simple acts of kindness, leaving us with the takeaway message to give a little love, accompanied by Celeste’s A Little Love soundtrack.

‘We believe that the world would be a better place if we all gave a little more love. So this year we’re celebrating kindness, whether large or small, showing how each and every act of love has a positive impact on the world around us, as we pass them on to others.’

John Lewis continued: ‘Together with Waitrose & Partners we’re hoping to raise £4m for our charities plus £1m for local charities. FareShare, helps those facing food poverty, and Home-Start, which works with parents who need support ❤️. The charities will use these donations to provide food, comfort, emotional support and advice to families who need support this Christmas.’

Well, this is lovely. BRB – off to replay over and over.