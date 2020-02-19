Reese Witherspoon’s friends are sending public messages her way following the announcement about her illness

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making headlines on the regular.

Yes, from being one of the spearheads of the Time’s Up movement to dressing up her dog as a beanie baby, Reese never fails to make viral news.

This week, it was her popularity that was proven as she took to Instagram to update followers that she was unwell.

The actress revealed that she had been recovering from flu, posting a photograph of her and her son resting on the sofa with their pet bulldog. ‘Is this how you cure a sinus infection? 🍵🤒 #sickday’, she captioned the post. She also took to her Instagram stories to ask what the best cure for a cold is.

Being one of the most popular people in the world, Reese was flooded with messages of love, with a lot of A-listers posting their well wishes.

‘I kind of want to crawl in to that dog pile,’ posted Gwyneth Paltrow, with Natalie Portman commenting: ‘Oh no, feel better, friend’.

Oprah sent a simple ‘feel better’ while Lena Waithe wrote ‘Get well soon boo!’ and author Eve Rodsky commented, ’I have the same!!!! It’s the worst feel better’.

The funniest comments go to Reese’s daughter, Ava, who posted: ‘Hope my hoodie is keeping you warm haha’ and actress Ali Wentworth who posted: ’Bull dogs always help nasal drip. It’s been scientifically proven.’

And let’s not forget the hilarious January Jones, who posted, ’Well at least you look 12’.

Get better soon, Reese!