Inside Cara Delevingne’s epic 30th birthday celebrations

Happy birthday Cara!

Cara Delevingne has celebrated her 30th birthday in style, and we couldn’t be more impressed – and jealous we weren’t invited.

The supermodel hit the milestone on 12 August, and to mark the occasion she enjoyed a break to Formentera, one of Spain’s Balearic islands, with her friends and family.

It’s unknown how long Cara and her pals will be on the Spanish island for, but from what we know so far, she’s marking the new decade in the best way possible.

The Mail Online has shared details of Cara’s birthday trip, as the Paper Towns actor has remained tight lipped about her celebrations, including on her social media accounts so far.

Celebrity guests

According to the Mail Online Cara has been surrounded with her nearest and dearest to mark her birthday.

It’s unknown exactly how many guests have joined Cara in celebrating her special day, or joined her on the private yacht, but amongst the group included Margot Robbie – who struck up a friendship with Cara on set of Suicide Squad, Lady Mary Charteris, Adwoa Aboah, Sienna Miller and sister Poppy Delevingne, as well as many others.

Outfit changes

During the day spent in the sunshine, Cara was pictured in a sleek swimsuit.

However, she was also spotted wearing a vibrant patterned shirt to cover up, as well as denim shorts by Mugler, which fetch £365.

She was also pictured with a cream bucket hat to keep her cool in the heat, as well as a vast collection of jewellery too.

Private yacht

You may have already guessed, but Cara spent the day in Formentera on a private yacht, which is the ultimate dream.

While on board she enjoyed a birthday cake with her friends, and even licked the icing off before play fighting with pals in an attempt to cover them in the cake topping too.

At one point Cara swam out to see, and was pictured on a surfboard taking photos with her friends.

Lunch treat

The fun didn’t stop there.

The yacht transported Cara and her guests to a restaurant on land, although it is unknown where exactly they dined in the afternoon.

One thing is for sure, we wish we were on this trip!

Birthday tributes

So far, Cara Delevingne’s sisters, Poppy and Chloe have paid tribute to their sibling on her birthday.

Poppy posted a string of images on her Instagram Story, which expires after 24 hours, to wish her “gleamy sparkly sister” a happy birthday.

While Chloe shared a video montage containing photos of the siblings over the years on her Instagram account.

The post read: “Happiest of Birthdays to my bubsie, my Cara Lara @caradelevingne You are wild and wonderful and oh so special and we all love you to the stars and back xxx.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChK_nndIFQO/

DJ Mary Charteris, who is currently vacationing with Cara, also posted a sweet picture of the pair together to send her birthday wishes to her “Dellybean.”

Fellow model Adwoa also posted a selection of images on her Instagram Story to mark the occasion, one of which was captioned: “Happy 30th birthday my sweet friend. The love is real and mad. Love you so much Caz Del Viz.”