How to save the bees with Guerlain

Bees need to be protected at all costs, without them, the world will quite literally fall apart

Thursday 20 May marks World Bee Day and in celebration of this, the Guerlain House is taking its commitment to preserving bees to the next level. The end goal is to ultimately save bees from extinction and on their journey to do so, the House is aiming to raise one million euros to go towards their Guerlain For Bees Conservation Programme.

Between 20 and 22 May, World Bee Day and the International Day for Biological Diversity, Guerlain will host an international fund drive in an attempt to generate up to one million euros for the Guerlain For Bees Conservation Programme. Each day, Guerlain will give 20% of its global sales to the programme and is donating 20 euros for each repost of its World Bee Day Instagram image that uses the hashtags #GuerlainForBees and #WorldBeeDay. So what are you waiting for? If you’ve been eyeing up the Terracotta bronzer for summer, now is the time to buy. Meanwhile, it costs nothing to repost and has a huge impact.

“A fund drive of this size is brand new for Guerlain,” says Cécile Lochard, Guerlain Director of Sustainability.

“Our objective is to push our commitment to bees – these wonders of Nature that inspire our creations and guide our commitment – even further. They pose a central challenge for our House and we have made their preservation part of our Purpose.”

The Guerlain For Bees Conservation Programme began over 10 years ago and features six House partnerships and initiatives dedicated to our fuzzy little friends. Angelia Jolie will head the promotion of this for 2021 as Godmother of Women for Bees and will meet the women beekeepers and follow their progress. For the fourth initiative, Guerlain has been running the Women for Bees programme since 2020. In partnership with UNESCO and collaboration with the OFA, this beekeeping entrepreneurship programme for women strives to train them to become beekeepers, develop new beekeeping operations and evaluate the benefits of pollination. By 2025, this programme will have trained 50 women in beekeeping and established 2,500 hives, resulting in 125 million bees.

The first of the six began in 2011, where Guerlain has been providing financial assistance and offering support for research and communication to the Association of the Ouessant Island Brittany Black Bee Conservatory (ACANB). For the second, Guerlain formed a partnership in 2015 with the French Observatory of Apidology (OFA), which served in developing hive stocks throughout Europe and promoting the importance of the career of a beekeeper. Then in 2018 for the third initiative, the House formed Bee School in collaboration with the OFA, an awareness-building programme for primary school children led by Guerlain employees.

2020 was a busy year for the House as they really upped the ante on their sustainability commitment by initiating their final fifth and sixth partnerships within the Guerlain for Bees Conservation Programme. The House became a patron of the GoodPlanet Foundation which aims to cultivate awareness in youth concerning the high stakes surrounding bee preservation through an artistic and educational approach. The House also began supporting the ELYX Foundation, co-created with the Yacine Aït Kaci as part of the FACE Foundation, it promotes the values and texts of the United Nations, including most importantly the 2030 Agenda and 17 Development Objectives. The ELYX character, illustrated by Yacine, serves as the UN’s digital ambassador. He also created BEEZ, the Bee School emblem.

Our joined efforts as individuals will make a massive difference. Here’s how you can support:

Support and champion natural beekeeping locally and worldwide

Join and support wildlife groups and organisations like The Soil Association

Attend events dedicated to the cause

Buy and eat organic foods

Look after and care for plants, flowers and native trees

Avoid using harmful chemicals while gardening and in daily life

Join Conservation Trusts that protect wild nature

Invest in beauty brands with bee-friendly initatives

