Holly Willoughby hosts gruelling new TV show – and it’s the ‘best thing’ she’s ever done

Holly Willoughby has one awfully busy schedule; from hosting ITV’s This Morning and Dancing On Ice, to launching her own lifestyle brand Wylde Moon and the accompanying podcast, her own book, and partnering with M&S on fashion campaigns.

And the 41-year-old presenter shows no signs of slowing down as she has joined forced with comedian Lee Mack to co-host a new BBC One series, Freeze the Fear.

The upcoming show will see eight celebrities, including Strictly Come Dancing Dianne Buswell, musician’s Professor Green and Alfie Boe, as well as EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite, Chelcee Grimes, Gabby Logan, Owain Wyn Evans and Patrice Evra, take on gruelling challenges in sub-zero temperatures to test their strength mentally and physically.

The team will be guided by extreme athlete Wim Hof as they challenge themselves in the freezing climate of Northern Italy.

Speaking about the programme on The One Show, Holly said: “This is not something they get voted off or a popularity contest, they are really challenging their minds and bodies.

“All I can tell you is it was intense for everybody, medics were involved, and I was in tears at many many points throughout it.

“Lots of them turned up and said, ‘I hate the cold.’

“I’m very proud of that lot. They jump into a frozen lake, it’s near freezing, that is their entry point. The first thing they have to do.

“When you hit that cold water it literally takes your breath away. So it’s that thing of using your mind to control your fear, it’s not normal to jump into a freezing lake.”

Despite the tears throughout filming, Holly has insisted the tasks have been “life changing” and her latest venture is “one of the best things” she’s ever been a part of.

She added: “It was kind of life changing, it is amazing, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Freeze the Fear is tipped to air this Spring on BBC One.