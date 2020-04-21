Gwyneth Paltrow is auctioning off her iconic Oscars dress to raise money for coronavirus relief

Here's everything you need to know...

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her modern approach to relationships and parenting to her strong Instagram game, she never fails to make headline news.

Gwyneth’s name in recent years however has become synonymous with luxury health, with her mega brand Goop making her headline news on the regular – especially when it comes to Goop’s controversial vagina candles and vibrator necklace offerings.

This week, it was the academy award winner’s fashion influence that got the world talking, as Gwyneth put one of her Oscars dresses up for auction. And all the money raised is going towards the COVID-19 relief effort.

The dress in question is Gwyneth’s 1998 Oscars gown.

‘It was a hand-beaded Calvin Klein dress,’ Gwyneth explained of her decision to auction off the look in an Instagram announcement. ‘I wore it to the Oscars the year after I won Best Actress for 1998’s Shakespeare in Love. And it’s very end-of-the-’90s, which is very back in style now.’

Gwyneth’s offer far exceeds fashion however, with the A-lister offering to deliver the ‘sentimental’ dress in person to the winning bidder ‘over a cup of tea or a glass of wine.’

Gwyneth’s fashion auction is part of the All In Challenge, a campaign that is auctioning off celebrity items to raise money for programmes from No Kid Hungry and World Central Kitchen to America’s Food Fund.

Other celebrities to take part include Madonna, A-Rod and Ciara.

The auction ends in 11 days. Happy bidding.