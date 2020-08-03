Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You would have to be living under a rock not to have heard about the #FreeBritney movement, with the 38-year-old singer’s behaviour sparking global concern.

The movement was started by members of the public who were concerned for Britney Spears’ wellbeing following a series of strange activity, and calling for an end to her conservatorship.

Britney herself has addressed the concerns a year ago, but fans still believe that she is being manipulated by those around her, taking her latest Instagram posts as a call for help.

And with Britney’s conservatorship recently extended until 22 August 2020 at least, fans are calling for Britney to be allowed a lawyer in order to free herself.

Britney has addressed the movement before, releasing a video to Instagram in an attempt to ease fans’ concerns. ‘Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me,’ Britney explained in the 2019 video. ‘All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry: I’ll be back very soon.’

Despite claims by those around her that everything is fine, there are a series of details that have not sat well with the movement. From Britney’s disappearance from public view for days to Instagram posts using language that seems out of character, fans believe that the singer could be being controlled. This was a particular point for concern when it was reported that she was ‘highly functional’ despite her conservators’ lawyers allegedly claiming that she was ‘gravely disabled.’

This week, Britney Spears’ father has broken his silence on the #FreeBritney movement and the internet doesn’t know what to think.

Opening up about the movement in an interview with The Post this weekend, Jamie Spears reportedly called the movement around his daughter ‘a joke’.

‘All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,’ he explained. ‘It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.’

He continued: ‘I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something.

‘People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.’

Britney’s conservatorship currently ends on 22 August 2020 but may be extended by the court.