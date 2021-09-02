Trending:

The Toga Archives x H&M collection is here and it’s epic

  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • The wait is finally over: the Toga Archives x H&M collaboration has launched, and it’s selling like hot cakes in store and online, so you’d better hurry if you want a piece of the undeniably cool line.

    Tokyo-based independent luxury label TOGA, founded in 1997 by Yasuko Furuta, has gained critical acclaim and a devoted international fanbase for its experimental takes on wardrobe classics, defined by a genderless, fiercely individual approach to fashion.

    This ethos can be seen throughout the collection, which re-imagines some of the label’s archival hits for men and women, including hybrid trench coats, deconstructed striped shirts and dresses with clever cut-outs.

    Stand-out pieces include sequinned leggings, a marbled dress with embellished cut-out detail and a reversible wool-blend trench coat.

    Wool trenchcoat, £149.99

    Marbled dress, £139.99

    Wide cotton blouse, £49.99

    At the time of the announcement, Yasuko said, ‘Fashion is a great way to express your interests immediately and non-verbally. It’s much faster than a conversation about the artwork you are interested in, or the music or books that you like. When I first launched TOGA, I wanted to make clothes for people who are filled with curiosity and who are unafraid of change. With this collection for H&M, I am excited that a broader range of people will be able to discover and enjoy TOGA designs.’

    This can be seen in the clever and unexpected designs, which include cut-out t-shirts, scarf print zip trousers and accessories that will elevate any look.

