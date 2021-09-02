The Toga Archives x H&M collection is here and it’s epic

The wait is finally over: the Toga Archives x H&M collaboration has launched, and it’s selling like hot cakes in store and online, so you’d better hurry if you want a piece of the undeniably cool line.
Tokyo-based independent luxury label TOGA, founded in 1997 by Yasuko Furuta, has gained critical acclaim and a devoted international fanbase for its experimental takes on wardrobe classics, defined by a genderless, fiercely individual approach to fashion.
This ethos can be seen throughout the collection, which re-imagines some of the label’s archival hits for men and women, including hybrid trench coats, deconstructed striped shirts and dresses with clever cut-outs.
Stand-out pieces include sequinned leggings, a marbled dress with embellished cut-out detail and a reversible wool-blend trench coat.
Wool trenchcoat, £149.99
Marbled dress, £139.99
Wide cotton blouse, £49.99
At the time of the announcement, Yasuko said, ‘Fashion is a great way to express your interests immediately and non-verbally. It’s much faster than a conversation about the artwork you are interested in, or the music or books that you like. When I first launched TOGA, I wanted to make clothes for people who are filled with curiosity and who are unafraid of change. With this collection for H&M, I am excited that a broader range of people will be able to discover and enjoy TOGA designs.’
This can be seen in the clever and unexpected designs, which include cut-out t-shirts, scarf print zip trousers and accessories that will elevate any look.