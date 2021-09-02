The Toga Archives x H&M collection is here and it’s epic

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The wait is finally over: the Toga Archives x H&M collaboration has launched, and it’s selling like hot cakes in store and online, so you’d better hurry if you want a piece of the undeniably cool line.

Tokyo-based independent luxury label TOGA, founded in 1997 by Yasuko Furuta, has gained critical acclaim and a devoted international fanbase for its experimental takes on wardrobe classics, defined by a genderless, fiercely individual approach to fashion.

This ethos can be seen throughout the collection, which re-imagines some of the label’s archival hits for men and women, including hybrid trench coats, deconstructed striped shirts and dresses with clever cut-outs.

Stand-out pieces include sequinned leggings, a marbled dress with embellished cut-out detail and a reversible wool-blend trench coat.

At the time of the announcement, Yasuko said, ‘Fashion is a great way to express your interests immediately and non-verbally. It’s much faster than a conversation about the artwork you are interested in, or the music or books that you like. When I first launched TOGA, I wanted to make clothes for people who are filled with curiosity and who are unafraid of change. With this collection for H&M, I am excited that a broader range of people will be able to discover and enjoy TOGA designs.’

This can be seen in the clever and unexpected designs, which include cut-out t-shirts, scarf print zip trousers and accessories that will elevate any look.