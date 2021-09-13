The significance behind Jill Biden and Michelle Obama’s 9/11 blue ribbons

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Saturday marked 20 years since 11th September 2001, when planes hijacked by terrorists hit several landmarks on the East Coast of America, including the World Trade Centre in New York, resulting in the tragic loss of almost 3,000 lives.

To commemorate the event, President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden, as well as former POTUS and FLOTUS Barack and Michelle Obama, attended a memorial service in NY, and held six moments of silence to mark each tower being struck and falling, as well as when planes crashes in Shanksville and into the Pentagon.

For the occasion, both women wore sombre attire, dressed all in black (including the face masks) with the exception of one small yet significant pop of colour: a light blue ribbon.

The symbol is one of remembrance for lost loved ones, in fact that particular shade is known as ‘memorial blue’.

It’s also a nod to New York City’s perception of the sky. In fact, many remember that the 11th September 2001 started off as a particularly sunny day, with bright blue skies.

These would sadly turn to grey due to ash and debris later that day.