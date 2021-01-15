Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

H&M has just announced its latest designer collaboration, and I’m not going to lie, it’s the most exciting one yet.

The high-street chain is collaborating with Irish designer Simone Rocha, for a collection that will embody her outrageously feminine, extravagant and fun ethos.

Rocha said in a statement, ‘I am so thrilled to be working with H&M on this very special collection. It truly is a celebration of the signatures of my brand, and the influences that have shaped me. As a designer, and as a customer, I’ve been such a fan of the H&M collaboration concept. Margiela, Alber Elbaz, Comme des Garcons – it’s such an amazing list of alumni to be a part of.’

Launching on 11th March 2021, the collection will be across womenswear, menswear and childrenswear, a first for Rocha. Each category will include a full wardrobe, including occasionwear – think tulle dresses and tailoring – alongside knits, shirting, outerwear, casual t-shirts and accessories, including Rocha’s signature sparkling jewellery and pearl-embellished footwear.

Though we have only been given a tiny sneak peek of the collection, it already looks very promising indeed. There are some of the designer’s signature silhouettes (puff sleeves and full skirts) as well as florals, luxe textures of sequins, beading and metallics, as well as a dreamy colour palette of creams and pinks.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the campaign for you, starring the likes of Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and sisters Adwoa and Kesewa Aboah, models and activists.

It’s time to set your alarm clock for 11th March, because this one is going to sell out fast.