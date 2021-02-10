Here’s what royals have worn to introduce their babies

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In case you missed the announcement last night, Princess Eugenie has given birth to a healthy baby boy, with Jack Brooksbank by her side.

She announced it in the most millennial way, posting a black & white shot on her personal Instagram, of both parents holding their newborn’s hand.

Usually, royal couples step out to introduce their babies shortly after the birth, though it’s unlikely to happen this time due to the ongoing lockdown and pandemic. Instead, I’m sure a gorgeous portrait of the new family will be released in due course, as well as the baby’s name.

So in the meantime, I thought we could look back at what other women in the royal family wore to introduce their children to the world, from Princess Diana to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton

Princess Anne started the royal tradition of giving birth at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, having had both her children, Peter and Zara Phillips there. Kate Middleton carried on with the tradition, opting to give birth to all her children there: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

For each birth, she stepped out with Prince William and their newborn, to give the waiting crowds and paparazzi a first glimpse of the baby, before heading home to Kensington Palace.

For the birth of Prince George on 23rd July 2013, she stepped out in a blue polka dot Jenny Packham dress – possibly a nod to her new son – worn with her signature wedges.

She also opted for the British designer to introduce Princess Charlotte on 2nd May 2015, this time a yellow and cream floral number.

Finally, for Prince Louis’ introduction to the world on 23rd April 2018, Kate plumped for yet another Jenny Packham design, with a spooky theory behind it.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex was the first royal to break tradition by not giving birth at the Lindo Wing, instead opting to go to Portland Hospital, also in London on 6th May 2019, though it’s thought she originally wanted a home birth (the Queen herself gave birth to all four children at home).

Princess Diana

Princess Diana gave birth to two sons, Prince William on 21st June 1982, and Prince Harry on 15th September 1984. As you might expect, she wore dresses that were very of the time.

A green polka dot number with a white bow collar, paired with pink flats for Prince William, and a red coat with power shoulders and a white collar for Prince Harry, which many fans compared to the outfit Kate Middleton wore after giving birth to Prince Louis.

The Queen

The Queen gave birth to all four of her children at home, carrying on a longstanding royal family tradition. She had Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, in 1948, followed by Princess Anne in 1950, Prince Andrew in 1959 and Prince Edward in 1963. Back then, there wasn’t as much hoo ha about officially presenting babies, with photos usually released at the christening.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne started the tradition of having babies at the Lindo Wing, and gave birth to Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall in and 1981 respectively. Her fashion choices were very 70s chic.

Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret had two children, born of her union with Antony Armstrong-Jones: Lord David Linley, born on 3 November 1961, and Lady Sarah Chatto, born on 1 May 1964.

The couple weren’t pictured straight away with their newborns, but settled in at the Palace first before releasing pictures to the press.

Princess Margaret, known for her style, looked flamboyant in that pink hat and dress for the christening of her daughter.