Rixo’s new sustainable denim line is top of my wish list

What better way to beat Blue Monday (aka the most depressing day of the year) than with a gorgeous line of denim, and a sustainable one at that?

Rixo has today debuted its new denim collection, comprising of 13 key pieces, a mix of the label’s cult pieces, re-imagines, as well as a couple of new styles.

These include a blue denim midi dress with embroidered collar, a white floral jumpsuit and a padded denim jacket that’s gone straight to the top of my wish list.

This new project has been long in the making, since founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey wanted to get their sustainability creds right.

The denim has been benchmarked against the EIM scoring system software (Environmental Impact Measurement), assessing each piece’s impact during washing and finishing against the four following categories: water consumption, energy consumption, effect on workers’ health and chemical impact.

As a result, the collection has been categorised as low impact, plus it was created with a non-stretch 100% cellulosic material, making it significantly easier to be recycled.

Henrietta and Orlagh said, ‘It’s such a proud moment for us to be able to offer another more sustainable collection, containing versatile items that can be worn all year round. RIXO pieces are designed to last a lifetime and be passed down onto friends and family – using high quality and sustainable materials means we’re able to make this a reality.’