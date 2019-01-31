Rachel Brosnahan pays tribute to her aunt Kate Spade in a new campaign

It’s hard to believe it’s been over six months since Kate Spade died, leaving a legacy behind her. Now her niece and star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan has decided to honour her aunt by starring in the campaign for Frances Valentine, the accessories brand which Kate Spade founded in 2016.

It is aptly named Love, Katy, and is an ode to her love of everything colourful and playful. It features Rachel wearing all the colours under the rainbow, from acid green trousers and buttercup yellow jumpers to burnt orange jacquard capes utterly worthy of Midge’s wardrobe.

Speaking of Midge, there is even a bag named after her, a cute patent satchel-style bag. Other pieces in the collection include dainty kitten heels and fun wicker baskets.

Rachel explains, ‘I have always loved Katy’s love of colours and accessories. She brightened up every room she walked into. She also loved classic shapes but by mixing colours and patterns and adding funky accessories, her personality always shone through.’

We think the collection truly reflects this.

Back in June, the actress remembered her aunt on Instagram with a video of her dancing, writing ‘She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.’