Princess Eugenie wore this regal accessory to introduce her baby

Jack Brooskbank and Princess Eugenie released their first official baby portraits this weekend, in the most millennial way possible: on Instagram.

The royal also revealed her son’s name for the first time: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, a name that honoured his family.

Princess Eugenie wrote on her stories this weekend, ‘On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great-grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers.’

For the occasion, the mother-of-one wore a simple white jumper dress, layered under a beige drawstring coat.

Accessories-wise, she simply wore her gold wedding band, as well as a very regal headpiece: a padded velvet headband.

It’s by US designer Jennifer Behr, and will set you back £177, plus tax and import charges, so you’re looking at around £270 in total.

The Thada headband is handmade in New York, and is described as ‘a classic silhouette that we can’t get enough of. This padded headband has plenty of height, and is a versatile way to add polish to any look.’

In other words, fit for a princess.