Prince William totally just made a rare fashion statement

Last night the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the royal premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London, for which Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly flying straight over from the Cannes film festival to present their latest movie.

And while Kate Middleton’s daring dress made all the headlines, Prince William’s bold fashion choices didn’t go unnoticed either.

The royal looked smart in a black tuxedo with matching bow tie and a white shirt, but in a rare move for him, he made a statement with his shoes.

He wore black velvet slippers, embroidered with fighter jets, a cute nod to Tom Cruise’s new film, which follows the lives of students at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school.

Each shoe featured an F-18 Super Hornet in honour of the aircraft famously featured in Top Gun.

The Duke would of course have a special interest in the movie, since he himself has a rich history with flying planes.

He was a member of the Royal Air Force and also served as an air ambulance helicopter pilot before he retired from that career a few years ago, to focus on other royal commitments and family life with Kate and his three children, George, Charlotte and Harry.

During the premiere, he and Kate mingled with Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise, with whom he no doubt chatted about all things flying, since Tom is himself a pilot.

He is said to have flown Jennifer in his own plane while training her for the movie.